A planned float in NYC’s India Day Parade is anti-Muslim and should be removed, opponents say

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A float in Sunday’s upcoming India Day Parade in New York City that celebrates a Hindu temple built over a razed mosque in India is being criticized as anti-Muslim. The Indian American Muslim Council and other groups have called on parade organizers to remove the float to Ram Mandir, saying the temple is considered a symbol glorifying violence against Muslims. But parade organizers say the float celebrates the inauguration of a sacred and significant Hindu landmark. Hindus make up about 80% of India’s population but the country is also home to about 200 million Muslims who have frequently come under attack by Hindu nationalists.

