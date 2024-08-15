Brazil’s Lula says Maduro could call for a new election in Venezuela ‘if he has good sense’

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says that he still doesn’t recognize Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro as the winner of last month’s presidential election. Lula said Thursday in an interview with Radio T that his counterpart could call for a new vote “if he has good sense.” He also mentioned that Maduro still owes an explanation to Brazilians and the rest of the world.

