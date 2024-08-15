Climate activists protest at several German airports in the latest of a string of demonstrations

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists have staged protests at several German airports, forcing a temporary halt to flights at some of them in the latest of a string of similar demonstrations. The Last Generation group said that a total of eight activists were involved in the protests Wednesday at Berlin, Cologne-Bonn, Nuremberg and Stuttgart airports, which started around 5 a.m. Flights were suspended at Cologne-Bonn after two people were reported to have attached themselves to the asphalt, but later resumed Police said a hole was found in an airport fence. Flights also were halted for about an hour at Nuremberg. At Berlin Airport, two people who had glued themselves to the ground were removed and detained.

