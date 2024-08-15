Kishida vows to push rules-based order as Japan’s defense chief visits Yasukuni 79 years after WWII

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to step up his country’s effort to defend a rules-based international order in a solemn ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II. During his speech Thursday, Kishida noted the more than 3 million Japanese killed in the war. He did not mention his country’s aggression. Earlier Thursday, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and two other ministers prayed at the controversial Yasukuni shrine seen by Asian neighbors as a symbol of militarism. The controversial shrine honors convicted war criminals among about 2.5 million war dead. Victims of Japanese aggression, especially China and the Koreas, see visits to the shrine as a lack of remorse.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.