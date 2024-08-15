Newly identified remains of missing World War II soldier from Oregon set to return home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a missing World War II soldier from Oregon have been identified. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the remains of U.S. Army Private William Calkins were identified after being exhumed along with other unknown soldiers buried at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines. The Department of Defense said Thursday that Calkins was captured by Japanese forces and died in a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines in 1942 at the age of 20. His remains were exhumed and relocated to Manila after the war, but were not identified until this year. Calkins’ remains are set to return to Oregon for burial.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.