UK economy grows 0.6% between April and June as it recovers from recession

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that Britain’s economy continued its recovery from recession at the end of last year, with its GDP increasing by 0.6% between April and June. The second-quarter growth in economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product, followed a 0.7% increase in the first quarter and was in line with economists’ predictions. It was a welcome boost for the U.K.‘s new Labour government, which has pledged to rebuild Britain’s economy after years of sluggish growth. Growth was led by the service sector, in particular in technology, scientific research and legal services. The U.K.’s economy fell into recession at the end of 2023 as GDP declined by 0.3% in the final three months last year.

