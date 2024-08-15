UNHCR to monitor implementation of Italy-Albania accord to ensure migrants’ asylum rights respected

ROME (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency has agreed to monitor the first three months of a contentious accord between Italy and Albania to process migrants’ asylum requests at two centers in Albania. The UNHCR has expressed serious concerns about the deal and had asked for clarifications. But the agency said Wednesday it had agreed to monitor its execution to help “safeguard the rights and dignity of those subject to it.” Italy’s right-wing government has held up the agreement as an important example of burden-sharing of Europe’s migrant responsibilities while also serving as a deterrent to would-be refugees. But human rights groups have denounced what they call Italy’s outsourcing of its responsibilities.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.