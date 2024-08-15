US-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana is sentenced to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — A Russian court has sentenced U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military. Khavana, whom Russian authorities identify by her maiden name of Karelina, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February. News reports say she pleaded guilty in her closed trial last week. Khavana reportedly obtained U.S. citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles. She had returned to Russia to visit her family. Russia’s Federal Security Service says she collected money for a Ukrainian organization which was used to purchase medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

