16 villagers killed and 20 abducted in Congo in attacks blamed on Islamic State-linked rebels

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Militants with ties to the Islamic State group have killed 16 villagers in northeastern Congo and kidnapped 20 others. A local civil society group said Friday that the attacks occurred between Wednesday and Friday and that some of the victims were farmers. Dozens of villages across Congo are besieged by armed groups that often carry out deadly attacks. The violence has resulted in one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises, with more than 7 million people displaced.

