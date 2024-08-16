Broken water main floods Montreal, affecting thousands and prompting boil water advisory

MONTREAL (AP) — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory after a broken water main erupted into a “geyser” that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says many residents east of downtown woke up around 6 a.m. to firefighters urging them to get out of their homes because of flooding risks from the underground water main that broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge. Witnesses say that at its peak, a 10-meter “wall of water” had burst through the ground, flooding the densely populated neighborhood.

