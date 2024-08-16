Former DC employee convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Washington, D.C., city employee was found guilty of manslaughter Friday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 13-year-old boy that sparked public uproar in the nation’s capital. Jurors found Jason Lewis not guilty of second-degree murder, but convicted him of manslaughter and other charges after the trial in D.C. Superior Court over the killing of seventh grader Karon Blake. An attorney for Lewis didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press on Friday. Lewis took the witness stand in the case, arguing that he acted in self-defense.

