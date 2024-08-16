Gadsden ISD increases security at Santa Teresa Middle School amid recent physical altercations

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Changes being made at Santa Teresa Middle School in the Gadsden Independent School District after recent physical altercations.

In a statement released this week, Gadsden ISD said the new Prevention Plan will take steps to address these incidents and prevent future occurrences.

Some of the changes include early start time, increased security presence, staggered dismissal and an updated cell phone policy to prohibit the use of devices during school hours.

The district said last Friday’s altercations stemmed from social media exchanges over the weekend, highlighting the importance of this policy.

Read the full list of changes below: