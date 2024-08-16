Skip to Content
News

Hidden migrant stash house busted in Las Cruces, thousands of dollars seized

By
New
Published 2:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A stash house in Las Cruces was busted by Border Patrol, according to the chief for the El Paso sector.

Anthony "Scott" Good posted on x.com (formerly Twitter) Friday that border patrol agents with the Anti-Smuggling Unit had apprehended 17 migrants.

Two people are being charged in connection, and $5,300 in cash was also seized from the home.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content