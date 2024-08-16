Hidden migrant stash house busted in Las Cruces, thousands of dollars seized
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A stash house in Las Cruces was busted by Border Patrol, according to the chief for the El Paso sector.
Anthony "Scott" Good posted on x.com (formerly Twitter) Friday that border patrol agents with the Anti-Smuggling Unit had apprehended 17 migrants.
Two people are being charged in connection, and $5,300 in cash was also seized from the home.
