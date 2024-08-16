India to hold local polls in disputed Kashmir from Sept. 18, 5 years after revoking its autonomy

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India has announced three-phased assembly elections in disputed Kashmir that will start on Sept. 18, the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019 stripped the Muslim-majority region of its semi-autonomy and downgraded it to a federally controlled territory. The elections announced Friday are to be held through Oct. 1 in a staggered process that allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent any outbreak of violence. The local assembly will barely have any legislative powers with only nominal control on education and culture. Legislating laws for the region will continue to be with India’s parliament while policy decisions would be made in New Delhi.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.