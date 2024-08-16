Las Cruces Police ask for help in finding shooting suspect

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying whomever is responsible for shooting a 52-year-old man.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

According to police, around 2 p.m. on July 17 Las Cruces police officers were called to the 900 block of Melendres for a report of a vehicle crash. The vehicle had driven through multiple yards before coming to a stop. Officers found the driver trapped inside the vehicle, and that they had been shot prior to the crash.

Police say investigation shows that a 4-door, silver or gray sedan of unknown make or model was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” Tips can also be sent anonymously