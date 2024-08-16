Man arrested in Las Cruces after alleged crime spree now facing federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A New Mexico man accused of a crime spree including multiple armed robberies including a bank robbery, carjacking and murder is now being charged with federal crimes for the death of a Santa Fe man.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced the charges Friday for 38-year-old Zachary Babitz in connection with a fatal shooting and carjacking that occurred on August 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He appeared before a federal judge Friday and is being held until detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 20, and faces possible sentences up to life in prison from the charges.

As KVIA has previously reported, Babitz was arrested in Las Cruces on Aug. 10 after allegedly committing armed robbery at an Arby's restaurant on E. Lohman Ave.

According to court documents, Babitz was seen approaching the shooting victim, 83-year-old Gordon Peter Wilson, in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Santa Fe on the morning of August 6 and engaging in a physical altercation. The Santa Fe Police Department later responded to a call reporting a shooting in the parking lot and found Wilson with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Babitz was seen leaving the scene in the victim's Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was later reported stolen.

The New Mexico Adult Probation and Parole Office says that on on August 1, Babitz had cut his electronic monitoring device off and left a note for law enforcement on the door of his residence in Edgewood, New Mexico. The note stated, “To Law Enforcement this needs to be very clear. My wife had absolutely no clue as to what I planned or am about to do. These were my decisions, and I hid them from her signed this day 8-1-24 10:55am Zachary Babitz.”

Federal officials say that turing Babitz's arrest in Las Cruces, a 9mm firearm was recovered. Testing is underway to determine if this weapon was used in the Santa Fe incident.

Babitz has a history of felony convictions, including previous armed robberies and carjacking, and was released from prison in March 2024.