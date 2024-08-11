Man wanted for murder, armed robbery arrested in Las Cruces, accomplice still at large

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A man with an extensive criminal history was arrested by the Las Cruces Police Department Saturday night.

Zachary Ryan Babitz was wanted for several crimes police say he committed in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Aug. 6.

He is facing a felony count of murder, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation and is currently in the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Those charges stem from the deadly shooting of 83-year-old Gordon Peter Wilson at a Best Buy in Santa, Fe, according to police.

Babitz is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Albuquerque on July 31 where investigators say he took several thousand dollars.

Police say Babitz has an extensive criminal record in New Mexico, California, and Nevada. He was released from prison in March 2024.

On Saturday, Las Cruces Police were called out to an armed robbery at an Arby's restaurant on E. Lohman Ave.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman pointed a gun at a restaurant employee and demanded money.

Babitz and the woman left the restaurant and reportedly pointed a gun at a woman and forced her out of her car. The woman was not injured.

Police found the stolen vehicle on Missouri Avenue and Triviz Drive after it crashed.

Both the woman and Babitz fled the area, but police were able to take Babitz into custody.

Police are helping in identifying Babitz' female accomplice. She was last seen walking along the 2400 block of Missouri Ave and authorities say she may have cut her braided hair to avoid being recognized.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or can identify the woman to call police at 575-526-0795.