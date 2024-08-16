Typhoon Ampil moves away from Japan as train services resume and no major damage is reported

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon that slammed the Tokyo area with heavy rains and brought mudslide warnings in northern Japan is heading eastward in the Pacific Ocean away from the coast. There were no reports Saturday of major damage. Tokyo and nearby areas were back to normal under sunny skies. Bullet trains that cancelled services between Tokyo and Nagoya, stranding thousands of passengers, resumed operations with the first morning train. Some local trains were still delayed, however. Dozens of flights remained cancelled. Typhoon Ampil was moving away from Japan’s eastern coast at 12 mph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

