US envoy defends anti-drug cooperation with Mexico amid neighbor’s complaint on drug capo surrender

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico is defending cross-border anti-drug cooperation after Mexican prosecutors complained the Americans aren’t giving them enough information. Mexico’s government was embarrassed by the surrender of two Mexican drug lords who arrived in Texas aboard a mysterious flight in July. Officials say they weren’t even aware of the operation. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office took the unusual step Thursday of asking Interpol to get information about the flight. Such matters are usually handled directly between the two neighbors. U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said Friday that cooperation remains good.

