Biden plans to use his convention speech to hand off to Harris and make case against Trump
AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is on tap to give the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In his speech Monday night, he’ll be making a symbolic handoff of his party to Vice President Kamala Harris and pressing the case for what he says is the threat to the country if Donald Trump returns to the White House. Four weeks ago, Biden ended his bid for reelection as his party descended into a crisis of confidence over his chances against the Republican nominee after a devastating performance in their June debate. Now, Biden is set to receive a rousing welcome from many of the same officials who were itching for him to exit the race.