El Paso Zoo invites community to celebrate International Orangutan Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is inviting the community to celebrate International Orangutan Day on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.

Zookeepers and education staff will hold events including chat and stage activities, games, an awareness table, and more.

Birthday celebrations will also take place for Ibu and Butch, two of the zoo's orangutans.

Visitors who wear red or orange shirts will receive a 20% discount off their admission to raise awareness of the endangered red apes.

International Orangutan Day is celebrated annually on August 19 and seeks to raise awareness about the conservation of orangutans and the need to protect their natural habitats.

