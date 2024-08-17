Florida primary will set US Senate race but largely focus on state and local races

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Compared with the wild twists and turns of the presidential election, Florida’s primary will be relatively tame. The only statewide race on Tuesday’s ballot is for the Senate seat held by Republican Rick Scott, who will learn who he will face in November. Local races will be the main motivator to get people to the polls, including school board seats as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes for conservatives to win seats in several districts. Incumbents are running in all but one of Florida’s 28 congressional districts. The one open seat held by retiring Rep. Bill Posey is in a firmly Republican district.

