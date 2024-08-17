Polish leader urges Nord Stream patrons to ‘keep quiet’ as pipeline mystery returns to spotlight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has reacted to reports that revived speculation about who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022. Donald Tusk said Saturday that the initiators of the gas pipelines should “apologize and keep quiet.” The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Ukrainian authorities were responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September 2022. One of Tusk’s deputies Friday denied the accusation that Warsaw was partly responsible for its damage. The sabotage cut Germany off from a key source of energy and worsened an energy crisis in Europe. Although the project was completed in 2021, it never became operational due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

