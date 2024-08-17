Police reporting three injured in Deming shootout

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Deming's Police Department announced three people are injured after a shootout that took place at 4:00 p.m. on 1000 W. Birch St. on August 17.

The department first announced the shooting on a Facebook post at around 8:40 p.m.

Police say after two people drove to a home on 1000 W. Birch St., an altercation began between them and another party. The altercation escalated into gunfire, with three people shot.

Deming Police say no innocent bystanders were injured in the shooting.

All three injured people were airlifted to an El Paso hospital for emergency treatment.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.