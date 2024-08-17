Vietnam’s new leader has arrived in China on his first overseas trip since taking the helm

BEIJING (AP) — Vietnamese leader To Lam has started a three-day visit to China in his first overseas trip since assuming his country’s top post about two weeks ago. Chinese state media say he arrived Sunday morning in the city of Guangzhou, an industrial and export hub in the south. Lam was confirmed as general secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party, the country’s top political post, earlier this month after the death of his predecessor. He will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior officials during his trip.

