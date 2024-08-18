Elephant calf born at a California zoo _ with another on the way

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — An elephant calf has been born at a California zoo that has embarked on an elephant breeding program. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo said African elephant Nolwazi gave birth early Friday and will receive round-the-clock surveillance from staff at the zoo. It is the first time an elephant has given birth at the zoo located in central California, about 150 miles southeast of San Francisco. The zoo is involved in an elephant breeding program in the hope the animals can be seen by zoogoers in the years to come. Some animal activists have criticized keeping elephants in zoos due to their complex needs.

