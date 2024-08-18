Texas Tech Health El Paso holds annual white coat ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In their 16th annual white coat ceremony Texas Tech Health El Paso welcomes 135 incoming medical students of the class of 2028.

Texas Tech said it's the largest class since it was founded and they are receiving the white coat, which symbolizes the cloak of compassion, reminding each student of the importance of compassionate, collaborative and scientifically excellent patient care during their careers.

"For me, it's a sense of accomplishment. I spent my entire life working for this moment, especially the last four years of college, and being able to actually put this white coat on and receive this recognition of my hard work and perseverance," said new medical student, Michelle Tiji.