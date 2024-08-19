City to host community meetings on Multipurpose Center ballot measure
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has announced it will host nine community meetings intended to educate voters on the upcoming Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Facility ballot measure.
City Council voted last week to send the ballot measure to voters in the upcoming November election.
The meetings will be held at:
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m., Westside Regional Command (4801 Osborne Dr.)
- Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m., Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.)
- Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., The Beast Urban Park (13501 Jason Crandall Dr.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m., Westside Branch Library (125 Belvidere St.)
- Monday, Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m., Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda Ave.)
- Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m., Hilos de Plata (4451 Delta Dr.)
- Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m., Municipal Services Center (1059 Lafayette Dr.)
- Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., Northgate Transit Center at Metro 31 (9348 Dyer St.)