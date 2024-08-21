Commercial ship ‘not under command’ after repeated attacks target it in Red Sea, British say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A commercial ship traveling through the Red Sea has come under repeated attack, leaving the vessel “not under command” in an assault suspected to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Few details were immediately available about the attack Wednesday, though it comes during the Houthis’ monthslong campaign targeting ships over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The attack saw men on small boats first open fire with small arms. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The ship also was hit by three projectiles. The UKMTO said: “The vessel reports being not under command. No casualties reported.”

