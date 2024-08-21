El Paso ISD announces “phase 2” meetings for educational standards project
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District has announced the upcoming community meetings for phase 2 of its Destination District Redesign project.
El Paso ISD says the project targets educational standards within the district and "is a commitment to ensure that every child in El Paso ISD receives a high-quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances."
Phase 2 meetings will be held at 5:30 P.M. on:
- August 21 at Burges High School
- August 22 at Chapin High School
- August 27 at El Paso High School
- August 28 at Irvin High School
- August 29 at Jefferson/Silva High School
- September 3 at Coronado High School
- September 4 at Andress High School
- September 5 at Austin High School
- September 9 at Bowie High School
- September 16 at Franklin High School