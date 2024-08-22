Former Tennessee officer accused in Tyre Nichols’ death to change plea ahead of trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police officer charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols intends to change his not guilty plea. Emmitt Martin is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday. Martin is one of five former Memphis officers charged in Nichols’ death on Jan. 7, 2023, after he was pulled from his car and brutally beaten, then left without medical help for more than 20 minutes. The five were indicted in September on federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice. One officer pleaded guilty in November and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. The other three have pleaded not guilty. All five have also been charged in state court with second-degree murder.

