Young humpback whale freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail in Sydney Harbor

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A young humpback has been freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail during an almost 24-hour rescue operation in Sydney Harbor. The whale immediately began swimming toward the Pacific Ocean after government wildlife rescuers removed the ropes late Friday morning. The distressed whale was first reported by operators of a whale watching cruise ship in the harbor at 1 p.m. Thursday. A rescue attempt involving boats, helicopters and drones began Thursday afternoon and resumed at first light on Friday. A whale expert said the animal was breathing like it was fatigued before it was rescued and it may have been tangled long before it was noticed.

