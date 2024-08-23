AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Oklahoma’s state primary runoff elections
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Republican Oklahoma state lawmakers will go before voters for the second time in about two months in runoff elections. On Tuesday, they are among the candidates in 10 state legislative districts to compete once again for the Republican nomination after failing to win an outright majority in the June 18 primary. Half of Oklahoma’s 28 state Senate seats and all 101 state House seats are up for election in 2024, although many of those races are uncontested or do not feature a Democratic candidate. Republicans hold overwhelming supermajorities in both chambers.