House fire in northern Serbia kills 6

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A house fire in a northern Serbian city early Friday killed six people, including four children, police said. The fire erupted around 3 a.m. in Novi Sad, some 90 kilometers north of Belgrade, the capital, said the Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. Dacic said in a statement that initial findings suggest the cause could have been a charging electric scooter. The children were between 2 and 7 years old, said Dacic. An emergency doctor told state television channel RTS that all the victims were already dead when the medical team reached the scene.

