Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

“Fox News Sunday” — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has suspended his independent presidential campaign; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla.; Reps. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

