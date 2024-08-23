Judge declines to dismiss murder case against Karen Read after July mistrial

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge has declined to dismiss two charges, including murder, in the case of Karen Read, who is blamed in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend. Read is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a January 2022 snowstorm. Her two-month trial ended in July when jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial on the fifth day of deliberations. The defense later presented evidence that four jurors said after the trial that they had unanimously agreed to a not guilty verdict on second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly accident and were deadlocked on only the remaining manslaughter charge.

