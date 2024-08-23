Skip to Content
Judge declines to order New York to include ‘abortion’ in description of ballot measure

Published 1:20 PM

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge says he won’t force state election officials to tell voters that a proposed anti-discrimination amendment to the state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. The decision from state Supreme Court Judge David A. Weinstein came after a lawsuit over the language voters would see on ballots explaining the proposed Equal Rights Amendment. Democrats had pushed the state Board of Elections to include the words “abortion” and “LGBT” in its description of the measure, arguing the terms would make the amendment’s purpose clearer to voters.

Article Topic Follows: News

