Last body from sunken superyacht has been recovered off Sicily

KVIA
By
Published 4:37 AM

ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers brought ashore the body of the final missing person who was on a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily.

The woman’s body was detected on Friday, the Coast Guard said. She has not been officially identified, but Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, is reportedly unaccounted for. The Lynch family was aboard The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged yacht, when went down in a storm early Monday.

Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

Mike Lynch’s body was recovered Thursday. He had been celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with his family and the people who had defended him at trial in the United States.

His wife Angela Bacares was among the 15 survivors.

Divers struggled to find the six bodies trapped in the yacht’s hull 50 meters (164 feet) underwater.

Associated Press

