Prosecutor says ex-sheriff’s deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting of an airman at his home

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle sheriff’s deputy is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting an airman who opened his apartment door while holding a gun.

Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran was charged Thursday in the May 3 shooting death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said Thursday. That is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Marcille said a warrant has been issued for Duran’s arrest but he is not in custody at the moment.

Authorities say Duran had been been directed to Fortson’s Fort Walton Beach apartment in response to a domestic disturbance report that turned out to be false.

After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, pointed down. Authorities say that Duran shot him multiple times; only then did he tell Fortson to drop the gun.