Workers at Canadian National Railway Co. will start returning to work Friday, union says

TORONTO (AP) — The union representing workers at Canadian National Railway Co. says they will begin returning to work Friday. But the union says the work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. remains ongoing pending an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board. The Canadian government forced the country’s two major railroads into arbitration with their labor union late Thursday afternoon. The move was aimed at averting potentially dire economic consequences across the country and in the U.S. if the trains are sidelined for a long period.

