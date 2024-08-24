ABC-7’s Paul Schulz makes anchor debut on his 23rd birthday!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What better way to ring in your 23rd trip around the sun, than to make your anchor debut on ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso Weekend? That's exactly what Multimedia Journalist, and now Anchor, Paul Schulz got to experience Saturday.

"I really couldn't think of any other way to spend my birthday," said Schulz. "The morning wake-up call was a bit of an adjustment, but I got to see the clock strike midnight on my birthday for the first time, so that was cool!"

Schulz is one of the most recent additions to the ABC-7 family. He began reporting for ABC-7 last month, and joined Good Morning El Paso Weekend Anchor Kerry Mannix as her new counterpart Saturday.

Not long before starting his professional career at KVIA, Schulz graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Fun fact -- during his time there, he was co-anchor to current ABC-7 Sports Reporter and Anchor, Bea Martinez!

