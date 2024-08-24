French authorities shore up protection of Jewish places of worship after suspected synagogue attack

PARIS (AP) — France’s acting interior minister has ordered police reinforcements to protect Jewish places of worship after a suspected arson attack on a synagogue in a southwestern Mediterranean town. French media say two cars parked at the Beth Yaacov synagogue in the seaside resort town of La Grande Motte near Montpellier were set ablaze on Saturday morning, injuring a police officer. It’s was not immediately clear how many people were inside the synagogue at the time. There are no reports of other injuries. Acting Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the incident was being treated as an “attempted arson” that is “clearly a criminal act.” Local media say one of the cars allegedly contained a propane gas tank.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.