15th Annual Eagle in the Sun Triathalon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This morning, Ascarate Park hosts the annual Eagle in the Sun Triathalon, which features a 400m swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5k run at Ascarate Pool.

This year's event hosts athletes from across Texas and New Mexico, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Rhode Island, Alabama, California, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Mexico City.

Those competing in the triathlon range from ages 9 to 80.

The race began at 7 a.m. and the event will conclude around 10 a.m. with an awards ceremony.