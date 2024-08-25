At Mexico’s Hera music festival, women were both at the forefront and behind the scenes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s Hera HSBC music festival brought together an all-female lineup of both Latina and international talent including Kesha, Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello. Named after the Greek goddess of women, family and the sky and stars, Saturday’s festival came at a historic moment in the country, as Mexico prepares to inaugurate its first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum. Fronted and organized by women, the festival drew more than 48,000 people to the capital’s race track, home to other music festivals like Corona Capital and EDC Mexico.

