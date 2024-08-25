Hurricane Hone sweeps past Hawaii, dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Hone is passing just south of Hawaii, close enough to sweep the coast of the Big Island with heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. The rain falling on southeastern slopes Sunday could total a foot or more. That’s enough for the National Weather Service to cancel red flag fire warnings for the entire island chain. Hone is Hawaiian for “sweet and soft,” but it summoned nightmares over last year’s deadly blazes on Maui. Hurricane Gilma has weakened meanwhile to a Category 3 hurricane and should be no more than a depression by the time it reaches Hawaii late in the week.

