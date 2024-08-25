Israel says more polio vaccines are delivered to Gaza, where aid groups seek pause in fighting

Israel’s military says polio vaccines for more than 1 million people have been delivered to Gaza, after the first confirmed case of the disease in the territory in a quarter-century. It is not immediately clear how the vaccine will be distributed in Gaza. Ongoing fighting and unrest have challenged humanitarian efforts during more than 10 months of war. Aid groups plan to vaccinate more than 600,000 children under age 10 and have called for an urgent pause in the war. Other polio cases are suspected across the largely devastated territory after the virus was detected in wastewater in six different locations in July.

