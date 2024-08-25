Police investigate deaths of 5 people in New York City suburb

SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating five deaths at a home on suburban Long Island. Nassau County police say officers responding to a report of shots fired in Syosset at midday Sunday found the body of a man outside a home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The bodies of four more people were found inside the home about 15 miles east of New York City. Police said all five people were pronounced dead by a police medic and that the investigation was continuing. Police did not release further information.

