Takeaways from the AP’s review of Tim Walz’s descriptions of his military record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz served in the National Guard for 24 years, rising through the enlisted ranks and receiving an honorable discharge. It’s a record seen as one of his political strengths. But Republicans are trying to turn it into a weakness. They’ve seized on criticism from former National Guard members denouncing the Minnesota governor for retiring from the military in 2005 to run for Congress shortly before his unit was deployed to Iraq and for overstating the rank he held after he left the service. They’ve also pointed to a comment Walz made that implied he’d seen combat, when he hadn’t.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.