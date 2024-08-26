Greek-flagged tanker is burning after Houthi attacks, but no sign of oil spill

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Greek-flagged tanker repeatedly attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea remains ablaze but hasn’t sprung a major oil leak in the waterway. That’s according to a statement Monday by a European Union naval command in the Red Sea. Images published by the EU’s Operation Aspides showed smoke rising from multiple locations along the Sounion’s deck and its bridge Sunday. Fires could be seen burning in at least nine different locations on the deck of the vessel, which had been loaded with 150,000 tons of Iraqi crude oil — roughly 1 million barrels. Some appeared near hatches of the tanker’s oil tanks.

