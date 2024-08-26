It’s official, the census says: Gay male couples like San Francisco. Lesbians like the Berkshires

Gay male couples tend to gravitate toward big cities, while lesbian couples prefer more pastoral smaller cities or towns. That’s according to figures from the 2020 census that reinforce some preconceived notions of LGBTQ+ communities in the U.S. A new report released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the counties with the highest concentrations of male same-sex coupled households were in counties that are home to San Francisco, Manhattan, Boston and Washington, D.C. The highest concentrations of female same-sex couples were in the Berkshires in Massachusetts, as well as Portland, Oregon, and Asheville, North Carolina.

